Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher has ''banned'' him from joking about her pregnancy or the birth of their daughter in his comedy gigs, and the funnyman admits he carries out ''rigorous joke-checks'' with his spouse,
Russell Brand's wife has ''banned'' him from joking about her pregnancy in his stand-up shows.
The 42-year-old comedian has 13-month-old daughter Mabel with his spouse Laura Gallacher and has revealed that he carries out ''rigorous joke-checks'' with his partner, and there is one gag she was quick to put a block on.
Speaking to ChronicleLive.co.uk, the 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' actor said: ''I do rigorous joke-checks with my girlfriend and I really try and make a pitch for them. So far she has only banned one joke and charmingly and typically of her, that was in order to protect the midwife rather than her.''
Russell admits Laura has had a large input in the jokes he makes as she was more than happy to divulge all the gory details about giving birth, which he has included in his routine.
The British funnyman - who is currently on his 'Re:Birth' tour - explained: ''She's been incredibly, may I say, open about the information that she's allowed to be revealed about her most private, personal, bodily details and experiences.
''I didn't realise until I started talking about the birth how many moments were wrenching apart my consciousness as surely (although perhaps not as graphically as they did other aspects of my female partner's anatomy) because it changes everything.
''I feel like earlier shows might have been about me living in this mad, glittery world. But very early on in the process of writing this show, before I had written or performed any of the stuff about my daughter, I spoke to Jimmy Carr.
''Jimmy said, 'This is going to be a show about a mad person now having to live a normal life, it's going to be amazing to hear you talk about normal experiences.' I have never been so blissfully happy.''
Russell - who was previously married to pop megastar Katy Perry - has revealed his world, as well as his outlook on gender, has completely changed since he became a father.
When asked about the impact parenthood has had on him, the 'My Booky Wook' author said: ''It changes how I think of the world; the fact that she is my daughter changes the way I think about gender.
''And being a father is a massive download, it is a massive reboot. It's the equivalent of when you turn off your computer by pulling the plug out instead of shutting it down the proper way - it's like you've turned it off by tipping water on it.
''My whole head feels different and unusual - it has inspired loads of different thoughts. It's also made me look at the last year when I was involved in politics in the UK and beyond that. It has made me look at that time differently - it hasn't made me change my principles or what I believe in - but it's made me look back differently.''
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Political documentaries tend to get the blood boiling, and this is no exception, as it...
Since 2008, the gap between the rich and poor has grown at an exponential rate,...
Lamb Mannerheim was a beautiful, smart, strictly religious, perfect young girl and the pride of...
With the same teams of writers and directors, this sequel sticks closely to the winning...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
The latest trailer for the upcoming Rock of Ages movie adaption gives us much more...
In a sea of unnecessary remakes, this rehash of the 1981 comedy seems particularly ill-timed,...