Russell Brand once auditioned to be in 90s boy band Five.

The 42-year-old comedian has admitted he made the decision to try and join the UK band - who had hits with 'Keep On Movin' and 'If Ya Gettin' Down' - during one of his drug-induced ''frenzies'' almost 20 years ago, but was booted out of the room after a ''pitiful'' rendition of 'More Than Words' by Extreme.

He said: ''As a young man, I made many mistakes, during one of my frenzies brought on by the methamphetamine, I thought that perhaps I'd do rather well in the boyband Five. I believe I sang 'More Than Words' by the band Extreme. I'll recreate it if you want but it was a disaster then, and I think it would be even worse now.''

The 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' star admitted the audition was a disaster from the start as he turned up with a bottle of beer in his hand.

But Russell - who welcomed his daughter Mabel into the world earlier this year with his partner Laura Gallacher - believes he could have brought a different edge to the band, who were comprised of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, J Brown and Abz Love.

Speaking on a UK special of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', Russell said: ''I could have been the maverick in the boyband. The troubled one, the first into rehab one.''

Meanwhile, the 'Get Him To The Greek' star recently claimed he finds being a celebrity ''bewildering'' as the ''luxury'' that comes with his fame baffles him.

He said: ''The problem with luxury is that all of your needs are fulfilled as soon as you have them, forcing you to realise that you cannot be fulfilled in that way.

''Being a celebrity is like that. It's bewildering. All of that fame and glamour and being in newspapers and flown around in jets, you think it's about you but that's just the symptoms of someone else making money from you.''