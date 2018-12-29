Rupert Grint ''struggles'' to remember what his life was like before 'Harry Potter'.

The 30-year-old actor says playing Ron Weasley in the money-spinning 'Harry Potter' franchise from 2001 to 2011 and dealing with immense fame has led him to ''lose himself''.

Rupert told the Radio Times: ''I struggle to remember life before it.

''I think I lost myself a bit along the way.

''With the fame, you're almost being the character even when you're not in character.

''From the moment I got the part, my life completely changed.

''It was a weird time and it has taken me a long while to process. Just being invisible can still be difficult. Sometimes you just want to go to B&Q.''

The flame-haired star - who was catapulted into the limelight along with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) when the first movie, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', was released - recalled when they were chased by children through a market in Tokyo.

He said: ''It was terrifying, absolutely mad. I'd never seen anything like it.

''We were at a market, and we timed it very badly, school had just finished and there was literally a stampede toward us. It was the first time I've ever run away.''

Meanwhile, Rupert previously confessed he doesn't actually know how much money he has and ''couldn't even really guess'' because he's happy to just lead a ''comfortable'' life.

He shared: ''It doesn't really motivate me too much.

''It makes you comfortable, that's the good thing about it, I think.

''I'm glad it's there but I'm not really that focused on it.''