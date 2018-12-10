'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has admitted he has no idea how much money he has in the bank, despite being said to be worth around £28 million.
Rupert Grint has no idea how much money he has.
The 30-year-old actor starred as Ron Weasley in the 'Harry Potter' franchise and is said to be worth around £28 million, but he admits he doesn't focus on his bank balance and is content knowing he has enough assets to lead a ''comfortable'' life.
In an interview with RadioTimes magazine, he confessed: ''I actually don't know how much I have. I couldn't even really guess.
''It doesn't really motivate me too much.
''It makes you comfortable, that's the good thing about it, I think.
''I'm glad it's there but I'm not really that focused on it.''
The flame-haired star was catapult into the limelight along with his fellow young co-stars - Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) - when the first movie, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', hit screens in 2001, and has been known to don masks as a disguise so he can get out and about without having fans hounding him.
He quipped: ''Sometimes you just want to go to B&Q.''
Rupert admits that the intensity of fame meant he ''lost'' himself ''a little bit'' in it all.
He admitted: ''I struggle to remember life before it.
''I think I lost myself a little bit along the way.''
The 'Snatch' star - whose girlfriend is 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging' star Georgia Groome - also revealed that he was told by bosses of the money-spinning film series that he wouldn't be able to have his tonsils removed during filming, because they could affect his voice and would have required a lengthy break from set.
The 'Thunderpants' star told the publication: ''It was too much recovery time and there was the fear that it would change my voice.
''I had massive tonsils, I could feel them. And it affected my voice. I got tonsillitis all the time.''
