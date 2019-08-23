Rupert Friend has joined the cast of 'Waldo'.

The 37-year-old actor has signed up to join the likes of Mel Gibson, Charlie Hunnam and fellow former 'Homeland' star Morena Baccarin in the upcoming action thriller, though it is currently unclear what role he will be paying.

The movie will be directed by Tim Kirkby and is based on Howard Michael Gould's novel 'Last Looks' and also stars 'Baby Driver' actress Eiza Gonzalez, 'Lost' actor Dominic Monaghan, Jacob Scipio and Clancy Brown.

'Waldo' follows Hunnam as disgraced former LAPD detective Charlie Waldo who has escaped to the woods to live as a minimalist, however, his quiet life is disturbed when he's talked into working as a private detective for eccentric television Alastair Pinch who is investigating the murder of his wife.

Pinch is a one-time Royal Shakespeare Company actor turned southern network TV judge who is a heavy drinker and can't remember anything after his wife turns up dead in their living room.

Andrew Lazar, Brad Feinstein, Christina Weiss Lurie and Steven Shainberg are producing the movie.

'Last Looks' has been described as ''a razor-sharp, exquisitely paced, madly fun debut thriller that gleefully lampoons Hollywood culture and introduces the highly eccentric yet brilliant ex-detective gone rogue: Charlie Waldo''.

Rupert is currently starring in 'Strange Angel', which is now on its second season, while on the big screen he has recently been seen alongside Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in Paul Feig's 'A Simple Favor' and in 'At Eternity's Gate', which also featured Willem Dafoe.

He has just finished work on Wes Anderson's next film 'The French Dispatch' and also has another role coming up, in William Brent Bell's 'Separation'.