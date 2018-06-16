Rupert Everett likes a protective ''bubble'' of ''fame'' because he is ''spoilt''.
Rupert Everett is ''spoilt'' and an ''absolute tyrant''.
The 59-year-old actor wishes he was still in a ''bubble'' of fame, surrounded by people who will only agree with him in order to push back what he perceives as his flaws.
He admitted: ''Fame puts you into a bubble. You become surrounded by a group of your own goons, all of whom are saying 'yes' to your every whim because they become afraid of you.
''In my own career, every time I felt I was becoming famous, the bubble would burst and I would fall flat on my face.
''Frankly, I'd much rather stay in the bubble because I'm spoilt and I can have a very short fuse and on a bad day I can be an absolute tyrant.''
Rupert - who can next be seen with bad teeth and a fat suit portraying Oscar Wilde in his final days in 'The Happy Prince' - has never been ''vain'' and doesn't worry about altering his appearance on screen.
He added: ''But one thing I am not is vain. People talk about the way I look in the film but I never felt beautiful when I was younger.
''Looking back now, I think, 'Oh, you were amazing'. But at the time, I always thought I could be more beautiful.
''It's not hard to look ugly as Oscar, the difficulty is trying to look good at my age.''
Though the 'My Best Friend's Wedding' star thinks his movie career could escalate again in the future, he thinks the ''worry and anxiety'' over his professional ups and downs have taken their toll.
He told Radio Times magazine: ''I believe an actor's time can come again - if you can be bothered to keep going.
''But the keeping going becomes more stressful with every year that passes. You need nerves of steel.
''My film career may one day recover but I don't think that I will.
''Struggle is great but I feel I've burnt my brain to a cinder with all the worry and anxiety. A lot of strain later in life tells on you.''
