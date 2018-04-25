RuPaul has teamed up with Mally Beauty for make-up line.

The 57-year-old 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star has become known as one of the most famous drag performers because of his eccentric style and larger-than-life personality and after the drag community started to gain more prominence on social media sites - because of stars posting make-up tutorials for their bold looks on YouTube - the cosmetics company decided to team up with the ''inspiring'' drag queen for an upcoming range of 10 to 12 products.

The company's founder and celebrity make-up artist Mally Roncal gushed: ''Ru has always stayed true to who he is and unapologetically puts himself out there. He exemplifies self-acceptance and has inspired and taught millions of people to love themselves, I feel blessed to have the honour of working with RuPaul and have him connected to my brand.

And RuPaul is just as excited to create the products and is looking forward to working with the make-up artist because of his respect for Mally.

Speaking about the collaboration, he said: ''I love Mally. Her approach to make-up is exemplified by her personality; smart, sexy, fun, and beautiful. I really dig this woman.''

However, this isn't the first time RuPaul has worked with a beauty company and he made history in 1994 as the first spokesperson for MAC cosmetics and the first drag queen to work with a major beauty brand, paving the way for stars such as Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Patrick Starrr and Nikki Minaj to follow in his footsteps with the brand.