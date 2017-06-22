Run The Jewels' Killer Mike has rushed to the US to be by his ailing mother's bedside.

The 42-year-old rapper - whose real name is Michael Render - was in Cannes, France but jetted back home on Thursday (22.06.17) to make sure he is there for what could be his mom's ''final hours''.

It comes two days before the hip-hop duo - in which Mike is joined by musical partner El-P - are expected to perform at Glastonbury on Saturday (24.06.17), leading to speculation they won't be able to perform at the music festival held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England.

Posting the sad news on his Twitter, Mike wrote: ''Hey, all. Due to my Mom being in very bad health I had to exit Cannes early to return to the States to be with her in what may be her final hours. Thanks to all for any prayer and good energy. - KM (sic)''

While the 'Chase Me' hitmakers have shared the note on their official page on the micro-blogging site, they haven't addressed whether their Pyramid Stage performance will still go ahead.

The political group are expected to be introduced on stage by Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The festival's organiser, Michael Eavis, previously said of the British politician's appearance: ''We're Corbyn fans, that's the thing. He's got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour.''

