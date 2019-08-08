Rumer Willis felt unable to act when she witnessed ''inappropriate behaviour'' at work last year.

The 30-year-old actress admitted she felt frozen when she overheard some dubious conversations and wishes she'd been able to ''process'' the situation and report the untoward conduct.

She said: ''I was doing a play last year, and I witnessed some inappropriate behaviour, even just conversations that were not appropriate to be having.

''It just didn't even process for me as something to go -- you know what? Actually, yeah. I should have gone to someone and said, 'Hey, this is not OK.' ''

The 'Masked Singer' star has vowed to do ''something'' about the gender imbalance that still appears in the workplace.

She told The Huffington Post: ''I need to do something about this, not because I'm trying to cause a scandal, not because I'm trying to get attention, but so this doesn't happen to other people.''

Rumer admitted she's always seen the disparity in Hollywood thanks to the way her parents, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, were treated.

She said: ''When my mom was the highest-paid actress, she suddenly was 'difficult,' 'high maintenance' or a 'diva'.

''If the same thing happened to my dad or any [man], then they're lauded and told how amazing they are.''

Because of her famous parents, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star faced scrutiny from a young age and was subjected to cruel taunts online when she was a teenager.

She recalled: ''They said I had a huge jaw. They said I had a ′potato head'.

''When you're 14 or 15, I didn't really understand having value in myself yet.

''My mind went to, 'OK, so if I get skinny or if I dress the right way or present myself very hyper-sexually and dress this way, then I'll be valued.' ''