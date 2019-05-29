Rumer Willis has revealed her best methods of self care as she opened up to her social media follower about the importance of focusing on yourself to stay in the best frame of mind.
Rumer Willis has revealed her best methods of self care.
The star - who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis - opened up about mental health on social media as she explained the importance of focusing on yourself to stay in the best frame of mind.
Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ''Self Care has been on my mind a lot lately. Taking the time to give the energy that I mostly spend on giving others back to myself.
''It is so important to find ways each day to nurture yourself emotionally, physically, spiritually and intellectually.
''For me it's been eating well, taking lots of baths... allowing myself to release judgement when i need to rest and reading. Finding things to prize and acknowledge myself for doing or working through no matter how small.''
She urged her followers to ''do the same'' in their own way, as she gave her support to ''those who need it''.
She continued: ''I encourage you all to do the same in whatever form that takes for you.
''Be kind to yourself, let go of old stories and judgements, allow yourself to be exactly where you are. Sending love to all those who need it.''
The 30-year-old star has also opened up in the past about how hitting the milestone age last summer gave her a new outlook on life, and prompted her to get her tattoos, which included a lion's head on her left shoulder, removed because she wanted to ''change it up''.
Discussing the pain of having the ink removed, she previously said: ''It's awful, it's awful. I'm very lucky that a lot of my big ones were super light - but when people said that it hurt, I just had no idea.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
This intriguing drama takes on some darkly resonant themes with such an oddly bright and...
A young nurse training to work in surgery is encouraged to go on a blind...
Watch the trailer for new teen slasher Sorority Row Based on the 1983 cult classic...
A remake of the 1983 schlock horror The House on Sorority Row, this film is...
Watch the trailer for The House Bunny. Anna Faris (Lost in Translation and Scary Movie)...
In The House Bunny, Anna Faris looks significantly more glammed up than when she came...
Several stock action-thriller ingredients are slung togetherand served up as new Hollywood hash in "Hostage,"...