Rumer Willis has revealed her best methods of self care.

The star - who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis - opened up about mental health on social media as she explained the importance of focusing on yourself to stay in the best frame of mind.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ''Self Care has been on my mind a lot lately. Taking the time to give the energy that I mostly spend on giving others back to myself.

''It is so important to find ways each day to nurture yourself emotionally, physically, spiritually and intellectually.

''For me it's been eating well, taking lots of baths... allowing myself to release judgement when i need to rest and reading. Finding things to prize and acknowledge myself for doing or working through no matter how small.''

She urged her followers to ''do the same'' in their own way, as she gave her support to ''those who need it''.

She continued: ''I encourage you all to do the same in whatever form that takes for you.

''Be kind to yourself, let go of old stories and judgements, allow yourself to be exactly where you are. Sending love to all those who need it.''

The 30-year-old star has also opened up in the past about how hitting the milestone age last summer gave her a new outlook on life, and prompted her to get her tattoos, which included a lion's head on her left shoulder, removed because she wanted to ''change it up''.

Discussing the pain of having the ink removed, she previously said: ''It's awful, it's awful. I'm very lucky that a lot of my big ones were super light - but when people said that it hurt, I just had no idea.''