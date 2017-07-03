Rumer Willis ''proud'' to have been sober for six months.

The 'House Bunny' actress - who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis - admits she hadn't ''planned'' to give up drinking for so long, but she feels really good to be able to say she's in a good place in her life.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety.

''It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself.''

The 28-year-old star's decision comes some time after her younger sister, Tallulah Willis, 23, also gave up alcohol and in 2015 she threw a party to celebrate a year of sobriety.

Tallulah wrote at the time: ''Last night was one of the most beautiful nights of my life. I was surrounded in a womb of the purest form of love (sic)''

Rumer previously revealed she isn't worried about getting older because her mother Demi, 54, is still ''flawless''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''That face you make when your mom is flawless and you get stoked to age (sic)''

The former 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant also admitted she carries a lot of ''emotional stuff'' with her hair.

She said: ''I've been dyeing my hair a lot and it's been kind of getting trashed at the ends ... I just got to a point where I just wanted to cut it all off, kind of start fresh.

''I think with women, we put so much of our emotional stuff in our hair, and I think sometimes you just want to kind of chop it off and start over.''