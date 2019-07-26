Rumer Willis loved Quentin Tarantino's phone ban on 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

The 56-year-old director is renowned for his no-phone policy on his sets, with Timothy Olyphant revealing that Tarantino fired anyone who was found with one during filming, and Rumer, 30, jumped at the chance to disconnect from the outside world.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, Rumer - who plays Sharon Tate's actress friend Joanna Pettet in the movie - said: ''Normally, you walk off set, everyone is on their phone, checking Instagram, you're immediately out of what you're doing.

''Then you have to kind of jump back in and get the engine restarted almost.''

''Most of all my stuff was with Margot Robbie who's so unbelievably lovely and so talented. It was amazing because we then just got to talk. You're talking with the wardrobe and everybody and just connecting more and being a part of the whole experience.''

Dakota Fanning, 25, also recently spoke out about the phones-free set, explaining: ''His sets are no-phone zones; everyone checks in their phone beforehand. I think, for him, it's such a privilege to make movies that the thought of looking at someone playing Candy Crush [while on set] is upsetting.''

And Timothy explained Quentin's zero-tolerance policy for those found with their phones.

He said: ''You're fired. Cell phone out? Done. No warning, nothing, you're going home. I'm not telling tales.

''Outside the set we'd have a lovely little booth for everyone to check their phones in. That's where all of our phones would be. If you needed to make a phone call, you'd go out to the street to make a phone call.

''We're not gonna be over there doing some other thing, Instagramming, working on your next script, or talking to your agent. We're here and this is what we're doing, and we're going to take it really seriously.''

Timothy admitted it was ''scary'' if anyone breached the rule and their phone was heard ringing.

He said: ''Oh man, it was scary. That person just took off running.''

But the 51-year-old actor insisted the tough rule was welcomed as it was a ''great gift'' for everyone involved with the project.

He added: ''I don't know how it comes across, but it was one of the greatest gifts he could give the crew and actors.''