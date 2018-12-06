Rumer Willis has made her father Bruce Willis ''cry a couple of times'' when she performs on stage.

The 30-year-old actress has claimed that despite her 63-year-old father's reputation for playing tough characters, he's an emotional man at heart, as she's made him shed a tear on more than one occasion thanks to her singing.

She said: ''I think I've made him cry a couple times especially when I've been singing 'cause all of my music taste is from him. So whenever I've done cabaret-type shows, I always try and pick a few that he showed me and he gets excited.''

Rumer - whose mother is Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom he also has daughters Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24 - loves performing with her family in the audience, but admits she does still get nervous, no matter who is in the crowd.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the star - who is currently performing in 'Love Actually Live' - said: ''I feel like, in general, I always get those kind of butterfly excitement nerves. But I love it when you have people in the audience. I definitely get a little more geared up and want to put on a great show for them.''

Meanwhile, 'Die Hard' star Bruce and his current wife Emma Heming recently admitted home life with their daughters Mabel Ray, six, and Evelyn, four, is full of nothing but ''laughter and chatter''.

Emma said: ''Our home is really filled with joy and the laughter and chatter of little girls being themselves, in a place we created with them in mind.''