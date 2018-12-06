Rumer Willis has made her father Bruce Willis ''cry a couple of times'' when she sings on stage, because she gets her music taste from him.
Rumer Willis has made her father Bruce Willis ''cry a couple of times'' when she performs on stage.
The 30-year-old actress has claimed that despite her 63-year-old father's reputation for playing tough characters, he's an emotional man at heart, as she's made him shed a tear on more than one occasion thanks to her singing.
She said: ''I think I've made him cry a couple times especially when I've been singing 'cause all of my music taste is from him. So whenever I've done cabaret-type shows, I always try and pick a few that he showed me and he gets excited.''
Rumer - whose mother is Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom he also has daughters Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24 - loves performing with her family in the audience, but admits she does still get nervous, no matter who is in the crowd.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the star - who is currently performing in 'Love Actually Live' - said: ''I feel like, in general, I always get those kind of butterfly excitement nerves. But I love it when you have people in the audience. I definitely get a little more geared up and want to put on a great show for them.''
Meanwhile, 'Die Hard' star Bruce and his current wife Emma Heming recently admitted home life with their daughters Mabel Ray, six, and Evelyn, four, is full of nothing but ''laughter and chatter''.
Emma said: ''Our home is really filled with joy and the laughter and chatter of little girls being themselves, in a place we created with them in mind.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
This intriguing drama takes on some darkly resonant themes with such an oddly bright and...
A young nurse training to work in surgery is encouraged to go on a blind...
Watch the trailer for new teen slasher Sorority Row Based on the 1983 cult classic...
A remake of the 1983 schlock horror The House on Sorority Row, this film is...
Watch the trailer for The House Bunny. Anna Faris (Lost in Translation and Scary Movie)...
In The House Bunny, Anna Faris looks significantly more glammed up than when she came...
Several stock action-thriller ingredients are slung togetherand served up as new Hollywood hash in "Hostage,"...