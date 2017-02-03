Rumer Willis had a ''great moment of nostalgia'' on set of the Gap photoshoot.

The 28-year-old actress and singer - who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis - has followed in her mother's footsteps as she stars in the brand's latest campaign Generation Gap, which sees her adorn the same denim jacket her 54-year-old parent wore in the 90s campaign, and the star has admitted she felt ''really cool'' seeing the photograph of Demi and how she styled the garment from almost three decades ago.

Speaking to E! News about her latest venture, the brunette beauty - who models alongside Elizabeth Jagger, Chelsea Tyler, Evan Ross and Naomi Campbell, said: ''It was really cool to see her in that photo, and how she rocked it. I had a great moment of nostalgia and appreciation in realising cool styles that looked so great and were so fashionable then still work today.

''I think that's one of my favourite things about Gap. They're not trying to outdo themselves or go with what's trendy, they've always had such classic pieces that I think really work for any generation.''

And 'The House Bunny' star has revealed she still owns vintage Gap garments and has never thrown them away because she is ''totally in love with them again''.

She continued: ''I was looking through my closet the other day looking for old Gap stuff - because I knew I had some cool vintage pieces - and I actually found a pair of black capri pants. I've been rocking those recently and I'm totally in love with them again.

''I'm really into the oversized denim jacket look with high-waisted pants and a cropped shirt. But not the newer, fitted cropped shirts, the old-school, baggier style.''

Rumer has taken to social media to share a collage of images of her from the campaign, which were collated into a short video, on her Instagram account she captioned the post: ''How you gonna show off your jean jacket?

#TheArchiveReissue @Gap Limited edition out 2/7! (sic).''