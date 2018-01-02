Rumer Willis is removing the tattoo she got as a permanent reminder of her time on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 29-year-old actress-and-singer - who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - won the ABC reality show in 2015 with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy and she celebrated her victory by having an image of the pair embracing one another inked onto the inside of her right bicep.

Though a romance between Rumer and Valentin, 31, was never confirmed, the two shared a very close bond but now the Ukrainian ballroom hunk is dating his fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Jenna Johnson, Rumer decided it was time to get the etching lasered away.

A source told the New York Post newspaper: ''Rumer got this giant tattoo of them dancing together ... But now she's undergoing this painful tattoo removal.''

Rumer was photographed leaving a Los Angeles tattoo removal clinic in November 2017 with a bandage around her inner right bicep. She also appeared to be having a large lion design removed from her left upper arm at the same time.

She had previously posted an advertisement for tattoo removal on social media, which read, ''Bad ink? It's time for LaserAway!'', which Rumer captioned: ''Thankful for @laseraway helping me make my tattoos disappear.''

Valentin previously dated Amber Rose - who was partnered with his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy on 'DWTS' in late 2016 - until early 2017 before embarking on a serious relationship with Jenna, 23, whom he has admitted he is ''in love'' with.