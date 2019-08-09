Rumer Willis was bullied at school and told she has an ''enormous jaw'' and ''potato head''.

The 30-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - has opened up about being body-shamed as a teenager and how at the time it made her feel like she had to lose weight and dress ''hyper-sexually'' to be ''valued''.

Rumer told The Huffington Post: ''They stated I had an enormous jaw. They stated I had a ′potato head'.

''If you're 14 or 15, I didn't actually perceive having worth in myself but, my thoughts went to, 'Okay, so if I get skinny or if I gown the precise means or current myself very hyper-sexually and gown this fashion, then I'll be valued.'''

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star says she is no longer defined by hateful comments, particularly on social media.

She continued: ''I feel an important factor for me is doing my finest to steer by instance.

''I nonetheless cope with insecurity and making an attempt to determine my very own path in all of it.''

Rumer also noted how her 'Ghost' actress mother was treated differently to her action star father in the movie industry.

She said: ''When my mom was the highest-paid actress, she suddenly was 'difficult,' 'high maintenance' or a 'diva'.

''If the same thing happened to my dad or any [man], then they're lauded and told how amazing they are.''

Meanwhile, the star recently explained the importance of focusing on yourself to stay in the best frame of mind.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ''Self Care has been on my mind a lot lately. Taking the time to give the energy that I mostly spend on giving others back to myself.

''It is so important to find ways each day to nurture yourself emotionally, physically, spiritually and intellectually.

''For me it's been eating well, taking lots of baths... allowing myself to release judgement when i need to rest and reading. Finding things to prize and acknowledge myself for doing or working through no matter how small.''

She urged her followers to ''do the same'' in their own way, as she gave her support to ''those who need it''.

She continued: ''I encourage you all to do the same in whatever form that takes for you.

''Be kind to yourself, let go of old stories and judgements, allow yourself to be exactly where you are. Sending love to all those who need it.''