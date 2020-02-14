Rufus Sewell is set to play Elvis Presley's father in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic.

According to Variety, the 52-year-old actor will portray Vernon Presley in 'Elvis', which features Austin Butler as the titular music icon. Other cast members include Tom Hanks as Elvis's manager Colonel Tom Parker and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, who was married to the music icon between 1967 and 1973.

Rufus has previously appeared in films such as 'Judy' and 'The Legend of Zorro' as well as having television roles in 'Victoria' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'

It was also recently confirmed that Maggie Gyllenhaal will play the singer's mother, Gladys.

Elvis talked about the devotion to his mother during his career although Vernon was said to be deeply insecure, despite being proud of his talented son.

He was tasked with the management of the performer's finances, but he was unqualified for the job and plagued by a constant fear of returning to their earlier life of poverty.

Baz will direct the movie and has penned the script along with Craig Pearce, and the filmmaker previously said he was keen to hire a relatively unknown actor to play the late 'Hound Dog' hitmaker - who died in 1977 aged 42 at his Graceland estate.

Speaking of the casting, the director previously said: ''I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist.

''Through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures.''