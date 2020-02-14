Rufus Sewell is set to play Elvis Presley's father, Vernon, in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic.
Rufus Sewell is set to play Elvis Presley's father in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic.
According to Variety, the 52-year-old actor will portray Vernon Presley in 'Elvis', which features Austin Butler as the titular music icon. Other cast members include Tom Hanks as Elvis's manager Colonel Tom Parker and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, who was married to the music icon between 1967 and 1973.
Rufus has previously appeared in films such as 'Judy' and 'The Legend of Zorro' as well as having television roles in 'Victoria' and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'
It was also recently confirmed that Maggie Gyllenhaal will play the singer's mother, Gladys.
Elvis talked about the devotion to his mother during his career although Vernon was said to be deeply insecure, despite being proud of his talented son.
He was tasked with the management of the performer's finances, but he was unqualified for the job and plagued by a constant fear of returning to their earlier life of poverty.
Baz will direct the movie and has penned the script along with Craig Pearce, and the filmmaker previously said he was keen to hire a relatively unknown actor to play the late 'Hound Dog' hitmaker - who died in 1977 aged 42 at his Graceland estate.
Speaking of the casting, the director previously said: ''I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist.
''Through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Blinky Bill has always considered himself an explorer, the kind of Koala that's willing to...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
Following his deadly ordeal of being put through the Twelve Labours by his father Zeus...
Max Morden is an art historian who's determined to re-discover his own history following the...
Hercules is a bitter and haunted demi-god filled with resentment for the people and the...
Sadly, there has been such a glut of gun-packed London crime thrillers, that it simply...
A riotous combination of rah-rah American patriotism and overwrought special effects nonsense, this cheeky bit...
As a boy, Abraham Lincoln learns from his father, Thomas, that vampires are real. Worse...
This is a thoroughly offbeat concoction from the gifted filmmaker behind the acclaimed The Lives...
Most people wouldn't travel to Venice Italy - considered by many to be one of...