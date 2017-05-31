Rudimental's new record will see the four-piece go in an ''exciting new direction''.

The drum and bass band - comprised of Piers Agget, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and DJ Locksmith - haven't released new tunes since 2016's 'Lay It All on Me' featuring Ed Sheeran, 'Common Emotion' with MNEK and 'Healing' with Joseph Angel.

However, they are hard at work in the studio and have teased that they will be dropping new material ''imminently''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Junkyard Golf in London last week to show support for the charity Love Support Unite, Piers teased: ''We will be releasing new music very soon and that is all I can say.

''It has been a while and imminently, like very very soon.

''I can't wait to share the new album with everyone.

''This album is going to be an exciting new direction for us.''

The 30-year-old music producer says he's feeling rejuvenated after spending time leading a normal life after so long on the road and has enjoyed doing simple things like cooking and cleaning.

He said: ''It's hard. We are musicians, we are a band. We've never had a chance to stop touring and make an album before, we've always been on tour.

''It has been lovely to stop and wake up, wash your own clothes and cook for yourself and make music in the studio like how it used to be.''

The 'Waiting All Night' hitmakers' last studio album was 2015's 'We the Generation'.

Rudimental launch the Junkyard Golf Club charity tournament in September, raising money for the Love Support Unite charity helping impoverished communities in Malawi.

For more information visit:

www.junkyardgolfclub.co.uk

www.lovesupportunite.org

lovespecs.org