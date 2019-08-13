Rudimental's DJ Locksmith says Lewis Hamilton's music is ''really good''.

The Formula One racing world champion is already said to have recording sessions with the likes of Drake and Frank Ocean under his belt, and just last year, Jess Glynne - who worked with Rudimental on hit single 'These Days' - revealed she had studio time with him.

Now the drum and bass group's band member - whose real name is Leon Rolle - has revealed he's heard some of his stuff and he believes once he has retired from F1, Lewis stands a chance of making it in music.

Leon told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''I remember speaking to Lewis Hamilton about this music career and he is constantly in the studio.

''I have heard some of his music he is really, really good, he is really, really talented, too.

''He is a really big music fan, I remember Lewis talking to us about the music scene, and I was in LA and some of his music came up and he is a pretty dab hand in the studio, really great.''

On the future for Lewis, he added: ''It's a good retirement plan there, at the moment he is at an all-time high with Formula 1 so there's no need to get distracted - but he is really good.''

And when quizzed on whether he'd send some tips his way, Leon replied: ''Always, yeah sure.''

The 34-year-old motorsport star previously suggested that as soon as he retires from the track, he will turn his focus towards music.

He explained: ''This sport is not what my life is about. ''When I stop, the sport will go on.

''I want to go on and be challenged by something else.''