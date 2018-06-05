Rudimental's DJ Locksmith is launching a career as an actor.

The 'These Days' hitmaker has revealed he's secured several movie roles and is getting his bandmates - Piers Agget, Amir Amor and Kesi Dryden - involved by making soundtracks for the various projects.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, the 31-year-old drum and bass star - whose real name is Leon Rolle - revealed: ''I'm currently doing a couple of movies this year and want to integrate some music and soundtracks into that.

''It's me acting personally and then the band will do the music so watch this space.''

However, fans of the four-piece shouldn't worry about the movie projects taking over from their music, as Locksmith admits his acting isn't ''as good'' as the work he does with the 'Not Giving In' hitmakers

He confessed: ''My acting is not as good as what I do with Rudimental.

''I don't do the stuff outside of the band as well as I do Rudimental.''

Rudimental release their new album 'Toast to our Differences' in September, which features previous collaborators Jess Glynne and Anne-Marie.

Piers previously told BANG Showbiz that their new LP will be ''an exciting new direction'' for them.

The 30-year-old music producer said last year he was feeling rejuvenated after spending time leading a normal life after so long on the road, and enjoyed doing simple things like cooking and cleaning.

He said: ''It's hard. We are musicians, we are a band. We've never had a chance to stop touring and make an album before, we've always been on tour.

''It has been lovely to stop and wake up, wash your own clothes and cook for yourself and make music in the studio like how it used to be.''

The 'Waiting All Night' hitmakers' recently made a comeback with new single 'These Days' featuring Jess Glynne and Macklemore and Dan Caplen.

Meanwhile, Rudimental previously revealed they have unheard Ed Sheeran tracks they are keen to release.

The songs were made with the 'Perfect' hitmaker when they did 'Lay It All On Me' in 2015.

Kesi said previously: ''We are good friends and we get in the studio now and again.

''There is music that is yet to be heard. I think one, two or even a few songs will surface in some form at some point this year.''