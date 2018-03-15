Rudimental's new album will feature Anne-Marie.

The drum and bass foursome - comprised of Piers Agget, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and DJ Locksmith - helped launch the career of the 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker after teaming up on four songs on their last record, 2015's 'We the Generation', and now they'e reunited for a new track on the group's new album.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, DJ Locksmith revealed: ''She's a beautiful character, a beautiful vocalist and she's going to be a star for the future. She's definitely going to be on the album, 100 per cent.''

Piers previously told BANG Showbiz that their new LP will be ''an exciting new direction'' for them.

The 30-year-old music producer said last year he was feeling rejuvenated after spending time leading a normal life after so long on the road, and enjoyed doing simple things like cooking and cleaning.

He said: ''It's hard. We are musicians, we are a band. We've never had a chance to stop touring and make an album before, we've always been on tour.

''It has been lovely to stop and wake up, wash your own clothes and cook for yourself and make music in the studio like how it used to be.''

The 'Waiting All Night' hitmakers' recently made a comeback with new single 'These Days' featuring Jess Glynne and Macklemore and Dan Caplen.

Meanwhile, Rudimental recently revealed they have unheard Ed Sheeran tracks they are keen to release.

The songs were made with the 'Perfect' hitmaker when they did 'Lay It All On Me' in 2015.

Kesi said previously: ''We are good friends and we get in the studio now and again.

''There is music that is yet to be heard. I think one, two or even a few songs will surface in some form at some point this year.''