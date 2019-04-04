Rudimental are set to return to Boardmasters with a special guest DJ set.

The 'Waiting All Night' hitmakers will headline the Land of Saints Stage on August 10.

The drum & bass band - comprised of Piers Aggett, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and Locksmith - have released songs with the likes of Jess Glynne, Stefflon Don, James Arthur, Ray BLK and Rita Ora to name a few.

The festival, which takes place on the stunning Watergate Bay in Cornwall, south west England, will also see headline performances from Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals.

Plus performances from the likes of The Wombats, Jax Jones + Martin Solveig, Bugzy Malone, Mabel, Slaves, Sam Fender, Razorlight, Dermot Kennedy and Grace Carter.

The music extravaganza will also see Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Franz Ferdinand, plus special guest Giggs perform between August 7 and August 11.

As well as announcing 24 acts for the BBC Music Introducing Stage, indie rockers Airways, Irish pop group Whenyoung, Jerry Williams, Plastic Mermaids, Sunday Shift and Xylaroo have also been added to the stacked bill.

2018 saw George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Catfish & The Bottlemen headline the surfing festival.

Tickets for Boardmasters are on sale now from Boardmasters.com