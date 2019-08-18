Ruby Wax's children think she's ''a total idiot''.

The 66-year-old comedienne has son Max, 31, and daughters Madeline, 26, and Marina, 26, with her husband Ed Bye, and has said that despite her impressive career as an actress, comedian, and author, her kids don't think she's cool.

When asked if she's a cool mum, the 'Ruby Wax Meets' star said: ''They think I'm demented. They imitate me for hours whenever I make a mistake, which is often. I asked my son, 'So are we in or out with this Brisket thing?' And they'll never let me live it down. They think I'm a total idiot. To them I'm a creepy friend who f**ks up all the time.''

But Ruby insists she gets her own back by ''embarrassing'' them whenever she can.

Asked if she gets them back, she added: ''Yes, by only ever embarrassing them. I will heckle someone on the street and it will kill them. I make their nightmares come true. What they fear, I do. I'll join people street dancing to destroy their souls. Anything.''

The 'Girls on Top' actress wasn't around for the first years of her children's lives because she was busy keeping up her career, but credits her spouse Ed as a ''great'' stay at home dad.

When asked how she coped juggling her career and three kids, she said: ''Well, I didn't really, as I wasn't there a lot at the start. Ed was a great mother. It's because of him they're normal. They like him more than me.''

And Ruby is grateful for Ed, because she always wanted her brood to have a normal upbringing.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Notebook magazine, she said: ''All I ever wanted was normal. My parents were seriously insane. I had an odd upbringing. I married Ed because he's normal, and I had to break the mould and get some normal in there.''