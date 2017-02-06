Ruby Rose is desperate to work with Meryl Streep.

The 30-year-old star feels ''lucky'' because she's already managed to achieve so many of her professional ambitions, but Ruby has admitted she remains eager to work with the Oscar-winning actress.

She shared: ''I've been really lucky that I've worked with all my heroes throughout these films that I may never need to work again. But ... until Meryl. Meryl Streep.''

Ruby also opened up about her role in Taylor Swift's so-called squad, in which she appears alongside the likes of Martha Hunt and Karlie Kloss.

She told the 'TODAY' show: ''I always laugh at people [acting] like it's an accolade.

''It's like, they don't want to talk about, like, 'You won a SAG award,' or, 'You did 'Orange'. Like, 'You made it. You're friends with Taylor Swift.'''

Meanwhile, Ruby recently admitted she feels ''very blessed'' to be in tune with her sexuality.

The Australian actress - who is in a relationship with singer Jess Origliasso - feels ''empowered and strong'' to be able to be open about her ''healthy sex life'' because she knows other people are unable to be due to cultural differences.

She explained: ''I'm very confident and in tune with my sexuality. I feel very blessed for that, because in different places around the world, people can't be. I'm lucky I can explore.

''I have a very healthy sex life, and there's something very empowering, strong, and feminist about being open and comfortable in that world.''

What's more, the 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' star said the idea of getting married is more important because of the equal rights example it sets, rather than the institution itself.

She said: ''For me, marriage is more about equal rights than the act of getting married.

''When you don't have equal rights, it trickles down to kids who think, 'My aunt's gay so she can't get married, or I'm weird because I feel the same way.'''