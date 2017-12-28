Ruby Rose wants to make an action movie with Rebel Wilson.

Hollywood star Ruby Rose has revealed she wants to make an action movie with Rebel Wilson.
The Australian actresses both star in 'Pitch Perfect 3' and Ruby has revealed she enjoyed the experience of working with Rebel so much, she's already got her sights set on an action movie.
The 31-year-old actress wrote on Twitter: ''I sooooo (sic) want to do an action film with Rebel Wilson she's so badas* (sic)''
Ruby made the comment in response to a fan tweet which called for Rebel to become the ''next big action star''.
The fan's tweet read: ''Just saw Pitch Perfect 3 with my sister and her boyfriend. I just need Ruby Rose to sing all the songs I like. Also Rebel Wilson needs to be the next big action star. Make it happen Hollywood (sic)''
Meanwhile, Ruby recently admitted she considers herself lucky to have worked with so many women during her acting career.
The Melbourne-born star made the remarks in light of the sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood, saying she has never experienced anything inappropriate on set.
She explained: ''I've been lucky not just working with a lot of females, which I didn't realise is as rare as it is, but that everyone I've worked with has been so boundaried and professional.''
Ruby is sympathetic towards the women who have been the victims of sexual harassment, and she hopes the scandal will prove to be a turning point.
She explained: ''The only good thing about these horrible stories is it should now break open the conversation in every workplace.''
The actress also confessed to feeling saddened by the notion that she should feel ''blessed'' to have escaped unwanted advances.
She said: ''It feels ridiculous to say 'I'm so blessed' because that (harassment) should not be the normal.''
