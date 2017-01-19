Ruby Rose wants to have children one day.

The 30-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with The Veronicas' star Jess Origliasso - struggled to come to terms with her gender and sexuality when she was younger but admits she is now ''glad'' she didn't make any changes and undergo a transition as she hopes to get pregnant and raise a family in the future.

She said: ''All I wanted was a boy's name growing up - Charlie, Billie, Max, Frankie. You just know my mum wanted a girly girl princess!

''Everyone had Barbies; I had ninja turtles and Superman... I was crazy about Archie comics. I played footie with the boys.

''I'm a woman... I want to have babies one day, so I'm glad I didn't make changes earlier in my life.''

Ruby is still unsure whether she wants to get married in the future, but if she does, she doesn't think she'd feel comfortable in a traditional wedding gown.

Asked if she wants to tie the knot, she told Net-a-Porter's The Edit magazine: ''I don't know. Can you imagine? Ruby Rose in a white floor-length gown and her Hells Angels tattoos?

''[Wear a suit instead?] Exactly. Like Annie Lennox or Karl Lagerfeld. That's me.''

The gender-fluid star admits sometimes people mistake her for a guy and address her as 'Sir' - but she takes it as a compliment.

She laughed: ''It's the look I'm going for, so thumbs up.''

The 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' actress hopes to be a role model for other young people struggling with their sexuality.

She said: ''I want to be the person I wished was around when I was growing up.''

Ruby admits accepted terminology when it comes to gender and sexuality can be ''confusing'', but thinks they are easy to learn and understand.

Asked if she is a champion of the LGBT community, she said: ''''Actually, it's LGBTQI 2 Spirits +. The I is for Intersex and the 2 Spirits is for native people who believe that androgynous people have two spirits, male and female.

''It can be confusing; I have friends who are gender-neutral and like to be called 'their', even though you're talking about one person. But if you're going to be friends with them, just learn it - it's not so hard.''