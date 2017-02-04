Ruby Rose came out to her mother at 12.

The 30-year-old actress admitted she was worried to confess her sexuality to her mother but was shocked by the reaction.

Speaking on NBC's 'Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist', she said: ''That was a fine thing to do though. When I told her, she was like, 'I know.' She knew when I was six apparently. I was like, 'Really, mom,' I don't even think I knew then. I didn't think it was possible. Apparently it is and it makes sense.

''I was just worried because I didn't know it was a thing. I knew how I felt and what I kind of identified as, but the words gay or lesbian... I didn't know anyone else that was gay or a lesbian. So, I didn't really know how to word it. So I was just like, 'I think I should let you know that when I eventually get a boyfriend, there'll be a girl.' And she was just like, 'I know.'''

Meanwhile, Ruby - who is currently dating The Veronicas' Jess Origliasso - recently admitted she feels ''empowered and strong'' to be able to be open about her ''healthy sex life'' as she knows other people are unable to be due to cultural differences.

She said: ''I'm very confident and in tune with my sexuality. I feel very blessed for that, because in different places around the world, people can't be. I'm lucky I can explore.

''I have a very healthy sex life, and there's something very empowering, strong, and feminist about being open and comfortable in that world.''

And the 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' actress said the idea of getting married is more important because of the equal rights example it sets, rather than the institution itself.

She explained: ''According to the news, I've been engaged five times. For me, marriage is more about equal rights than the act of getting married.

''When you don't have equal rights, it trickles down to kids who think, My aunt's gay so she can't get married, or I'm weird because I feel the same way. So it's important to break down that barrier.

''I'm more interested in having a loving, healthy, long-term relationship with someone I might want to have kids with someday.''