Ruby Rose thinks social media is ''terrifying'' because it is ''a whole portal of people being able to attack you'' wherever you are in the world.
Ruby Rose thinks social media is ''terrifying''.
The 'Orange is the New Black' star thinks there are some good points to the like of Twitter and Instagram as it helps people to ''find communities'' but equally she admits it is ''a whole portal of people being able to attack you''.
Speaking to reporters at the Televisions Critics Association, she said: ''Do I think if I were in high school right now, life would be easier? No. Social media is terrifying. In a way, social media is great because you can find communities; you can find people that are like yourself; you can find people who will help support you. At the same time, it's a whole portal of people being able to attack you when you're in your bedroom at home.''
Meanwhile, Ruby previously branded Twitter as not ''incredibly useful'' anymore and she has quit her account on the platform.
She said: ''I was always going to delete Twitter. I was waiting for 'Meg', because I wanted to promote 'Meg' on Twitter. I always said when I finished 'Meg', I would get rid of Twitter because Twitter has changed. It's a place where I don't think it's an incredibly useful tool for bringing attention to anything. You can't promote things on it - it's just opinions for days now.
''[Twitter] has gotten very political, which means that if you're going to go on there, with everything that's going on in the world, and post about anything other than what's going in the world, you look like you don't care.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Litchfield is getting overcrowded with no less than a hundred new inmates getting crammed into...
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
Former hitman John Wick is in Rome following events in the first movie where he...
Xander Cage has led quite a life, he's been an extreme sports celebrity with his...
Milla Jovich takes to the screen as the badass undead slayer, Alice, in Resident Evil...