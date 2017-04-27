Ruby Rose thinks her house is being invaded by black widow spiders.

The 'Orange is the New Black' star - who was born and raised in Australia - was stunned to see a highly venomous creepy crawly with a red back, most commonly talked about in her native country, on her doorstep at her home in Los Angeles.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 31-year-old actress uploaded a photograph of the spider and asked her fans whether the black insect was the deadly black widow.

She said: ''I always thought cali spiders were kinda cute and like Hollywood versions of Aussie spiders then I saw this and now I'm shook. Black widow?''

Although she seemed pretty spooked by the trespasser, Ruby - who has two dogs called Chance and Ru - tried to make light of the situation by joking that she doesn't need anymore animals - especially spiders - to sponge off her and eat her food.

She teased: ''I already have dogs that scam food, accommodation and don't even tidy up or help with dishes I don't need a bunch of free-loading spiders

''Googles *can you train a black widow spider to do dishes... There are 3 outside my house.. I'm canceling my week. (sic)''

Black widows are found in climates with mild temperatures, such as the United States, southern Europe and Asia, Australia, Africa, and much of South America.

They primarily exist in the South and West of the US and are usually found in dark, dry shelters such as barns, garages, basements and outdoor toilets.

Although they are deemed the most venomous spider in North America - their venom is thought to be 15 times stronger than a rattlesnake's - they only bite humans when disturbed and, although it's rare that the bite will lead to death, the venom can cause muscle aches, nausea, and paralysis of the diaphragm.