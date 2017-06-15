Ruby Rose's girlfriend has been teaching her to play guitar.

The 31-year-old actress has been in a relationship with The Veronicas singer Jessica Origliasso since November last year - after having previously dated in 2008 - and the musician is now teaching the star how to play the instrument in preparation for her role in the upcoming musical movie 'Pitch Perfect 3'.

Jessica told Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I've been teaching her guitar. She's very good. She plays guitar in 'Pitch Perfect 3'. I keep telling her she has to come and play 'In My Blood' or 'The Only High' on guitar in a live show with us. I'm waiting for the day when she runs on stage and surprises me and starts playing guitar with us.''

It comes after Jessica, 32, gushed over her partner earlier this week, dubbing the star as ''beautiful'' and ''incredible''.

She said: ''We're doing really well. I think we've both had long distance relationships for so much of our lives now individually. So, it's just about communication at long distance and she's an incredible communicator. We're so happy. She's so beautiful, she's incredible.''

Meanwhile, the 'Orange Is the New Black' star - who reunited with Jessica when she starred in her music video for 'On Your Side' last year - previously admitted that whilst they have their ''ups and downs'', she believes their relationship is ''wonderful''.

She said: ''Everybody in life can relate to the fact that things can go amazingly and there can be ups and downs. Every single down is just to make you a stronger person or to make you fight for what you want. Everything really is wonderful. I am in such an amazing position.''

The 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' actress also isn't shy when it comes to gushing about her partner, as she dubbed Jessica as ''the most amazing person''.

She said: ''She is the most amazing person. We just jam every night. We just play music and sing and cook dinner, and she's amazing. She's wonderful.

''She's always such a [source of] moral support for me and a moral compass.''