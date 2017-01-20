Ruby Rose's ''biggest challenge'' is to convince movie bosses she can play a traditional role.

The 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' actress - who identifies as gender-fluid insists her life is ''very privileged'' because there are few major problems in her life other than producers not being able to picture her as a ''Stepford wife'', a term associated with passive female partners.

She said: ''My biggest challenge is to convince a network or studio head that I can play a Stepford wife.

''So I have no challenges. I went from being underprivileged to being very privileged.''

The 'Orange is the New Black' actress can't believe how much big screen success she's had in the last few years, with four movies - 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage', 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter', 'John Wick: Chapter 2' and 'Meg' all slated for cinematic release this year - and doesn't mind how busy that means she is as less than two years ago she'd never worked on a film.

She told Net-a-Porter's The Edit magazine: ''I haven't had a day off in forever

''It's only when I slow down that I realise. I have pinch-me moments, like, 'Is this my life?' Because I've got four films coming out in 2017, and 18 months ago, I hadn't even made one.''

Up next for Ruby is a role in 'Pitch Perfect 3' and the 30-year-old star- who owns an electric guitar and a few ukuleles - is determined to hone her musicianship before starting work on the comedy.

She admitted: ''I can't play electric yet, but I want to do it for real, you know?''