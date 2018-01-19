Ruby Rose has quit smoking.

The 31-year-old model recently underwent surgery on a long-standing spinal issue that's seen her temporarily consigned to a wheelchair, but on a brighter note, Ruby says she also managed to kick her ''dirty'' habit.

She wrote in a series of tweets: ''So..For the past few years (decade) I've been dealing with a spine issue. I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I'd rather put it out there that I'm fine and going to be fine. (sic)''

Ruby then asked her good friend and fellow model Chrissy Teigen - who is currently pregnant with her second child -

whether she had any advice about how she could pass the time.

And in a second tweet, Ruby revealed she had managed to quit smoking.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''What I need to know now is when I'm not wheeling around LA like a 102 year old, what movies, shows, books and video games do you suggest... I'm buying a switch.. I'm looking at you @chrissyteigen what games should I get?

''On the plus side guess who had to quit smoking !!!!! YAY!!!! Im done ! I'm finally done.. that filthy, smelly, dirty, slowly killing you while you pay for it to suffocate you, is finally out of my life. I quit yesterday. And for my back ( and Mum ) I'll never start again. (sic)''