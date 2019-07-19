Ruby Rose has pulled out of San Diego Comic-Con.

The 33-year-old actress was due to attend the multi-genre entertainment and comic book convention held annually in San Diego, California, United States, this weekend with her new show 'Batwoman' but she has been forced to drop out as the team needs more time to film an ''ambitious episode''.

Ruby wrote on Instagram: ''Comic-Con, I love you, I appreciate you and I'm so sorry for anyone who is let down by this but I will make it up to you xx.''

She also added a video, where she said: ''I come with bad news, sad news. I unfortunately will not be able to make it to Comic-Con this year, and it is devastating. I have wanted to go to Comic-Con for a million years and never did I think that I would be invited as a guest and speaking on two incredible panels, let alone have my face plastered everywhere - Hotel keys, the side of a hotel, in an elevator, my face is literally everywhere, but I'm not gonna be there which stinks a lot.

''Just know that we tried everything that we could humanly to be there. It wasn't until really now that we saw there wasn't any other way to finish this ambitious episode we're doing and create this amazing show that really is special. And we want you to love it and be proud of it and be entertained and to laugh and to cry and to be empowered. And that means that in this particular instance, I gotta work and bring Kate Kane/Batwoman to the screen and not Ruby to a panel.

''I love you guys. I'll make it up to you and I'm very appreciative of all the support so far. Thank you so much.''

The first season of 'Batwoman' will air on The CW later this year and gender-fluid Ruby is making history as her character Batwoman/Kate Kane is the first openly gay lead of a live-action superhero show.