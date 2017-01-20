Ruby Rose thinks her girlfriend is ''amazing''.

The 30-year-old actress is smitten with Jess Origliasso and loves spending time with her, and was very grateful her ''moral compass'' was able to join her at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest movie, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She is the most amazing person. We just jam every night. We just play music and sing and cook dinner, and she's amazing. She's wonderful.

''She's always such a [source of] moral support for me and a moral compass.

''I'm so glad she came tonight.''

Ruby - who previously dated The Veronicas singer in 2008 but rekindled their romance a few months ago - stars in the film as Adele Wolff, and cherished the ''unique'' role as it so unusual to see a female lead character who is gay in a blockbuster movie.

She said: ''It's special. It's unique. Those relationships exist in life everywhere, but they're not shown in cinema so much, so that was great.

''And then you've got Toni Collette, Nina Dobrev and Deepika [Padukone], so you've got these three, four different types of women in this film.''

The gender-fluid star has previously spoken of how she considered a transition when she was younger but recently admitted she is thankful she never went through with the procedure as she wants to get pregnant and have kids in the future.

She said: ''All I wanted was a boy's name growing up - Charlie, Billie, Max, Frankie. You just know my mum wanted a girly girl princess!

''Everyone had Barbies; I had ninja turtles and Superman... I was crazy about Archie comics. I played footie with the boys.

''I'm a woman... I want to have babies one day, so I'm glad I didn't make changes earlier in my life.''