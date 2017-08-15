Ruby Rose once bought ''100'' pieces of the same beauty product because she is ''obsessed'' with the skincare item.
The 31-year-old actress has admitted she is a huge fan of the cosmetic brand SK-II and she once purchased multiple numbers of the label's Facial Treatment Masks, which are retailed at £60, during a trip to Korea because she is ''obsessed'' with the product.
Speaking to Grazia magazine about her beauty essentials, she said: ''I bought 100 of these SK-II Facial Treatment Masks, in Korea. There are so many different variations - collagen, brightening, anti-ageing, even spiritual ones. I'm pretty obsessed with them.''
And the 'Orange is the New Black' star, who was announced as the ambassador for Urban Decay Cosmetics in March last year, has revealed she also experiments with the brand's merchandise, which sees her apply blusher to her eyelids as well as her cheeks.
She explained: ''I always play around with Urban Decay's Jean Michel Basquiat Blush Palette in Gallery. Sometimes I'll use a bit of it on the eye or around my cheeks.''
The Australian star also relies on Kerastase hair-care products to nourish her dark locks, although she will vary her shampoo and conditioner depending on what colour she has dyed her short tresses.
She explained: ''I use Kerastase shampoo and conditioner a lot, but I do change products depending on my hair dye.''
Although Ruby has dabbled with numerous hair styles, products and shades, she has admitted her favourite was when she opted for a bowl cut, which she has claimed everyone ''hated''.
She previously said: ''Everybody hated it! I loved it! I loved it even more when people hated it.
''That was also pre-me even knowing how to do my own make-up.''
And the look she most regrets is when she attempted to go blonde in 2009, which left her with burn marks.
She said: ''(I) got all chemical burns and terrible fringe.''
