Ruby Rose was criticised for ''not being lesbian enough'' when she was cast as Batwoman because she identifies as gender fluid.
Ruby Rose was criticised for ''not being lesbian enough'' when she was cast as Batwoman.
The 33-year-old actress - who identifies as lesbian and is also gender fluid - is set to star as the openly-gay titular superhero and her alter ego Kate Kane on the upcoming CW series but was shocked by the ''backlash'' she received from some fans.
She told Entertainment Weekly: ''I came to the States to get into acting, and I couldn't even get a manager or agent, so I made a short film based on my life because I had the time to do it. I put it online, just to say, 'This is something I wanted to do,' and it went viral, which I didn't ever expect.
''And then I got an opportunity to audition for 'Orange Is the New Black' because they wanted to have a gender-neutral character. But I've also gotten backlash.
''And that's when you realise you have to keep up with the terminology. When I got cast as a lesbian in 'Batwoman', I didn't know that being a gender-fluid woman meant that I couldn't be a lesbian because I'm not a woman -- not considered lesbian enough.''
While Ruby initially tried to brush off the criticism, the comments have made her think again about the way she refers to herself.
She added: ''My initial response was 'Pfft!' And then I was like, 'Wait. Let me just figure this one out. How do I right this wrong, because if someone out there is upset by this, I need to know why and how to fix it.'
''That's when I sort of said, 'I'm a woman that identifies as a woman. I'm not trans. But if being gender-fluid means that I can't identify as a woman at any point, then I guess I can't be that.'
''Maybe I need to make up another term, one that doesn't step on any toes. One where I can be fluid in my gender, but also a lesbian, because otherwise I'm not sure what I am.''
