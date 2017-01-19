Ruby Rose needed ''a village'' to help style her for the 2017 People's Choice Awards.

The 30-year-old actress adorned a pillar-box red two piece suit for the start studded event, which took place on Wednesday (18.01.17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and the star has admitted she doesn't wake up looking uber glamorous but needs a large team of make-up artists and fashion experts on hand prior to gracing the red carpet.

The brunette beauty shared a photograph of herself in her ensemble at the prestigious event on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''#PCA I don't wake up like this it takes a village

Moral support @jessicaveronica

Hair @brantmayfield

Make up @missjobaker

Styling @highheelprncess (sic).''

Meanwhile, Ruby - who plays the role of Adele Wolff in the upcoming action film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' alongside Nina Dobrev - has admitted she worked out ''three or four days a week'' in preparation for her role.

Speaking previously about her fitness routine, she said: ''Probably three or four days a week we did sniper training, then the other days were just exercise -- fitness, strength ... a lot of strength.

''I do a lot of work [in the movie] like climbing a tree in the Dominican Republic at 4am with just silk ropes ... and I'd have to pull my body weight up, after ten hours of shooting the day before.

''I made sure I did so much training that I let them [producers] feel confident in me doing them.''

However, Ruby has admitted she was ''ripped'' by the time she finished shooting the production, although she has found it hard to work out without her co-star Vin Diesel, 49, to compete with.

She explained: ''I was so ripped.

''But I realised if you don't have Vin in the gym with you every morning, competing with you, it's hard to get that level of muscle.''