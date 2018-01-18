Ruby Rose says she will be ''wheeling around like a 102 year old'' after having a procedure done on her back and has told her fans not to worry if they spot her in a wheelchair or with a cane.
The 'Orange Is The New Black' star took to Twitter to warn her fans not to worry if they spotted her in a wheelchair or with a cane as she is just recovering from a back operation.
She wrote on Twitter: ''So ... For the past few years (decade) I've been dealing with a spine issue. I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheelchair in public, I'd rather put it out there that I'm fine and going to be fine.
''What I need to know now is when I'm not wheeling around LA like a 102 year old, what movies, shows, books and video games do you suggest... I'm buying a switch.. I'm looking at you @chrissyteigen what games should I get? (sic)''
Meanwhile, Ruby previously opened up about her desire to have children.
She said: ''I'm a romantic and when I was younger my head would go straight to marriage and family. Those relationships didn't work out but they were amazing, so there are no hard feelings. I don't know [about marriage]. I know that we love each other very much and we're inseparable. We both cook. I'm better at side dishes and she does the whole meal - I don't have the patience for that ...
''I have always wanted kids but I couldn't raise my children far away from my mum and my grandparents. I'm not ready to do that now. I've just started in film and I'm getting amazing opportunities, but eventually I would like to move to somewhere in Australia by the beach, have a couple of kids and ten animals. That would be the dream.''
