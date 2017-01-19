The out and proud lesbian actress and DJ admits she wasn't the "girly girl princess" her mum dreamed she'd be growing up in Australia, and she just wanted to be one of the boys.

"All I wanted was a boy's name growing up - Charlie, Billie, Max, Frankie...," she tells The Edit. "Everyone had Barbies; I had Ninja Turtles and Superman... I was crazy about Archie comics. I played footie (soccer) with the boys.

"(But) I'm a woman... I want to have babies one day, so I'm glad I didn't make changes earlier in my life."

But the Orange is the New Black star's immediate goal is to become a role model for kids like she used to be.

"I want to be the person I wished was around when I was growing up," she adds.

The actress, who is dating The Veronicas rocker Jessica Origliasso, has a very busy 2017 ahead of her, beginning with the release of the latest XXX movie, in which she stars alongside Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson, and Nina Dobrev.

"It's only when I slow down that I realise (what I've done)," she tells the online magazine. "I have pinch-me moments, like, 'Is this my life?' Because I've got four films coming out in 2017, and 18 months ago, I hadn't even made one."

She'll also be showing off her singing skills after signing on to star in Pitch Perfect 3, which starts shooting this spring (17). She joins a cast that includes fellow Aussie Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, and Hailee Steinfeld.