Ruby Rose FaceTimes Vin Diesel five times a week.

The Australian actress has struck up a close friendship with her 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' co-star and knows she can always count on him for help and support.

Speaking to 'The Project', she said: ''I called him before I had the Ellen Show [a week ago].

''He's filled with advice...we FaceTime four to five times a week.

''Vin is one of the most unique, special people I've ever met. He's an endless abundance of love and sort of acceptance.

''And support that he just gives out to people.''

The ''workaholic'' actress admitted things got competitive on the set of the action movie as she and Vin strove to see who could ''bulk up the quickest'' - but she admits she was unable to match her 49-year-old pal.

Speaking to Nova's 'Smallzy's Surgery', she said: ''We trained very competitively to see who could bulk up the quickest ... we were training, training, training, and it got to the point were I couldn't bulk up anymore.

''His arms are the size of my head... I was like, 'This isn't fair anymore' and it got to the point where he could just lift me, like he was using me as the dumbbells and I was like, 'Alright show-off.' ''

But the 30-year-old beauty - who is in a relationship with The Veronicas star Jess Origliasso - will still impressed by her own physique at the end of filming.

She said: ''When some of these photos came out for X and when we did press I look like Wolverine!''