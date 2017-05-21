Ruby Rose felt ''dirty'' after criticising Katy Perry.

The 'Orange Is The New Black' star launched a Twitter tirade on the 'Chained To The Rhythm' hitmaker last week but took to social media on Saturday (20.05.17) to admit being mean ''doesn't suit her''.

She wrote: ''Being mean doesn't suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I get so triggered when I think bullies don't get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something.. but it's not place.

''I have always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces however I'm not god and I can't decide when or how that is. Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs. However I shouldn't stoop because then the msg is mixed. (sic)''

It comes after the 31-year-old actress hit out at the 32-year-old singer and criticised her new track 'Swish Swish'.

She wrote on her Twitter account at the time: ''Purposeful poop'' to ''bomb a petit'' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean ''fetch'' happen ...

''I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. (sic)''

However, Ruby didn't have any harsh words for Katy's collaborator Nicki Minaj, who she says did the ''only part that doesn't sound a mess''.

She added: ''Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess (sic)''

And Katy recently revealed that the track is actually about being bullied.

She explained: ''I think it's a great anthem for people to use whenever someone's trying to hold you down or bully you. That's kind of what this record is about, it's just like [a] 360-degree liberation.

'''Chained to the Rhythm' was a political liberation, 'Bon Appetit' was a sexual liberation, and now 'Swish' represents the liberation from all the negative that doesn't serve you.''