Ruby Rose says 'Batwoman' has ''changed [her] life''.

The 33-year-old actress is set to star as the titular superhero and her alter ego Kate Kane on the upcoming CW series, and although she's only shot the pilot episode so far, she can already tell the show will have a huge impact on her life.

She said: ''This is a legacy - I'm just one part of this, but definitely I'm productive of my character, my Kate Kane. There's going to be other Kate Kanes in other places ... but 'Batwoman' on The CW, that's my baby. I'm protective of the cast, I'm like a mom. It's definitely changed my life and we've only shot a pilot.''

'Batwoman' marks the first TV series about an openly gay superhero character played by an openly gay actress, and Ruby - who identifies as a lesbian and is also gender fluid - says the weight that holds is ''enormous''.

She added: ''It's enormous. I think I didn't realise when I auditioned and when I went in for meetings and when I auditioned again and then I came back from China and had the final - I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, I'm just exhausted. I don't even know if I can go into this audition right now.' And I did, thank god. And when I got the role, I was so happy because I love the idea of it.

''It wasn't until, I think, everyone was talking about it, and everyone was asking me about it, and my friends with kids were like, 'Oh my god, they're going to dress up like Batwoman,' and then I realised how big it was.''

Ruby believes now is the perfect time for the 'Batwoman' story, because there's something for everyone to ''identify with''.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''Without getting too into it, I think it's so relevant to now. We are telling such real stories, such grounded stories. We have such a beautiful, diverse cast.

''It's a little tricky, and I was exhausted emotionally. There were days where I would come home - and it wasn't because I was doing stunts - it's because I was crying or it was emotionally involved in some backstory stuff or watching other people in their scenes. It's very heavy and it's very light, but it's entertainment first and foremost.

''There's a lot in there that I think viewers can watch at any age group and find people to identify with and get solace out of that or inspiration or just feel like they're not the only person that's like that and that's super important.''