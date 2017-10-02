Ruby Rose ''followed all of the trends'' when she was a teenager.

The 'Orange is the New Black' actress would dramatically change her look depending on who she idolised at the time.

She said: ''When I was still in school, I followed all of the trends. I wore messy eyeliner and SPF 80 when I listened to Nirvana. I stopped wearing eyeliner completely when I discovered Annie Lennox and Sinéad O'Connor.

''And you can imagine all the make-up I wore in my Madonna, Bowie, and Blondie phase. I had dress-up parties, scoured thrift shops, and experimented with hair colours.''

And Ruby credits her beloved mother for helping her experiment with her look.

She added: ''Plus, my mum was and is a megababe, and she taught me to be expressive through fashion and art and make-up. She raised me in an environment where everyone was embraced for their quirks and idiosyncrasies.

''She taught me to have a sense of self and identity.''

The 31-year-old actress ''shaved off'' her long hair when she was 16 in a bid to ward off unwanted attention, and found it incredibly ''liberating''.

She told Allure magazine: '' I felt like I was getting a lot of attention that I didn't know how to handle.

''I thought if I shaved off my long hair, people would stop looking at me. The logic behind it was strange, and of course it didn't quite work out that way. But it was still so liberating. I

''t sounds cliché, but you should just see beauty within yourself. You see it when you're happiest and healthiest. Then it radiates outward. I learned to just embrace who I am as a person and to do what makes me feel the most comfortable.''