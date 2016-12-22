Royal Blood have teased their second album with a cryptic trailer.

The 'Figure It Out' rock duo posted a 17-second video clip of 27-year-old frontman Mike Kerr - who is joined by drummer Ben Thatcher in the group - getting tattooed with the year 2017 inked on his arm, leading fans to predict they are to drop their eagerly-awaited follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut in the new year.

Alongside the teaser posted on their Facebook page, they simply wrote: ''2017.''

The 'Little Monster' hitmakers last gave an update on their next record in October 2015, when they revealed they'd built a mini recording studio inside their tour bus, whilst also admitting they won't release new music until it ''sounds amazing''.

Mike previously said: ''I built a studio in the back of our bus.

''It's very hard to write when everything keeps falling over because the driver's taken a massive corner. It was our writing den - we'd have Clint Eastwood movies playing with the volume down.''

And, although the record has been a long time coming the band did share new track, 'Hook, Line and Sinker', which they debuted live at Reading Festival in August, a song which drummer Ben, 28, admitted is ''the weirdest song'' they'd written at the time.

He said: ''I think that song came about a few months before Reading. We were so desperate to play it, so we did. The writing process really has just begun.

''Maybe that's like, the weirdest song on the record, I don't know yet - It's hard to say.''