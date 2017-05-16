Royal Blood have announced an extensive UK and European tour.

The rock duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - took to Twitter on Tuesday morning (16.0.17) to unveil the dates, which kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on October 28, which conclude in their hometown of Brighton, East Sussex on November 29.

They wrote on the micro-blogging site: ''We're pleased to announce our EU/UK headline tour in Oct/Nov 2017. Can't wait to see you there.

Royal Blood x http://tickets.royalbloodband.com/ (sic)''

The 'Lights Out' rockers also teased that there will be more shows in Europe added in good time.

They added: ''There are more EU dates to be announced - we just can't announce them yet. Hold tight. (sic)''

The 'Little Monster' hitmakers are gearing up for the release of their sophomore effort, 'How Did We Get So Dark?', which has been inspired by R&B more than rock music as the pair admit they are more into Drake, Usher and Kelly Rowland than their peers.

Mike previously said: ''I don't really like a lot of rock music.

I mean, obviously I love a lot of it, but the tour bus is pretty spicy isn't it? It's pretty R&B-heavy. There's a lot of things where you'd be like, 'What the f***? You like that?'''

Ben added: ''Got a bit of Usher going on.

''The parties on the bus get wild. We're all dancing to 'Work' by Kelly Rowland by the end of the night. I love Drake and all that lot. In their shows and their production, you can really get something out of it and put it into your own interpretation and music.''

Royal Blood's UK tour dates are as follows:

Wednesday May 17 2017 - CAMBRIDGE Cambridge Corn Exchange

Thursday May 18 2017 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Friday May 19 2017 - SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall Southampton

Saturday May 20 2017 - LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Thursday June 22 2017 - ST AUSTELL Eden Project

Monday November 13 2017 - CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday November 14 2017 - READING Rivermead

Thursday November 16 2017 - MANCHESTER Arena

Friday November 17 2017 - LEEDS first direct Arena

Saturday November 18 2017 - BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Monday November 20 2017 - LONDON Alexandra Palace

Friday November 24 2017 - GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Saturday November 25 2017 - NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sunday November 26 2017 - DUBLIN 3Arena

Tuesday November 28 2017 - BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Wednesday November 29 2017 - BRIGHTON Centre