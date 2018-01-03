Roy Orbison could play Glastonbury as a hologram.

The 'Oh, Pretty Woman' hitmaker passed away in December 1988 aged 52 after suffering a heart attack, and his son Alex has admitted it would be ''the ultimate'' if his father performed at the iconic music festival in Somerset, south west England, from beyond the grave.

He said: ''We would love to see Roy play Glastonbury, that would be the ultimate.

''This show would be perfect for that audience.''

Roy is set to go on a UK tour as a hologram starting in April to perform a series of hits, such as 'Crying' and 'Only the Lonely', and Alex admitted the technology is ''moving so fast'' there could be further possibilities for his dad's posthumous career.

He added to The Sun newspaper: ''The technology is moving so fast. At first we were told we could only play theatres, so we could control the interplay of the light.

''But now the Orbison hologram can play an outdoor festival, even in daylight, and it will still look good.''

The next Glastonbury festival will take place from June 26-30, 2019 after taking a break this year to allow the Worthy Farm land time to recover from the annual influx of music fans.

Founder Michael Eavis has previously admitted he is ''already regretting'' the decision to give the festival a break.

But after last year's spectacle - which was headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran - his daughter and co-organiser Emily Eavis insisted 2018 would still be ''quite busy''.

She explained: ''Well the years off are normally quite busy actually ... We spend a lot of time looking at everything and doing bigger, long-term projects. Looking at tickets and passes and things like that.

''There will be a lot of work to be done, but it's sad to think about it at the moment, because it's been such an amazing festival. I can't really remember one quite like this.''