Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly are to tour together as holograms.

Following the success of BASE Hologram's 'In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert' the rock and roll legends will perform digitally remastered versions of their classic hits together as holograms accompanied by a live band and live back-up singers in 'The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour'.

Brian Becker, Chairman and CEO of BASE Hologram, said: ''Both Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly set the stage for what was to come down the road in the music industry. These two men were forward-thinkers who understood what new forms of technology could do for their craft. They defined the genre of rock and roll, from writing to recording to the standard band configuration, and they influenced everyone from Elvis to The Beatles. Now to be able to recapture that magic on a grand scale and let their fans see them together will be something truly special.''

The concert series will launch concurrent tours in Europe and in North America and will include Roy's chart-toppers such as 'Oh, Pretty Woman', 'You Got It, 'Only The Lonely' and 'I Drove All Night', while the CGI Buddy will perform fan favorites such as 'Peggy Sue', 'Oh Boy!', 'Not Fade Away' and 'That'll Be the Day'.

BASE Hologram CEO of Production Marty Tudor added: ''Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly shared many similarities in both their musical and personal lives. Many people don't realize the two were friends who had a special connection. Roy was like a big brother to Buddy and the two helped make each other better songwriters and performers. It is only fitting they to continue pushing the envelope in this type of way.''

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale this Friday (29.03.19), promoted by Kennedy Street Enterprises and are available from Ticketline.co.uk or directly from venues, prices from £45.

Go to Royandbuddy.com to purchase tickets and for more information.