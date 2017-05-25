A new Roy Orbison album is being released which features The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on classic tracks such as 'Oh, Pretty Woman', 'Crying' and 'Only the Lonely'.

The LP is titled 'A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' and will be available to buy on November 3 by Sony Music.

It is being released in partnership with Roy's Boys LLC, the Nashville-based company founded by the late icon's sons to administer their father's catalogue and safeguard his legacy.

Alex Orbison, President of Roy's Boys and the youngest of Roy Orbison's sons, said: ''If ever there were a singer whose body of work benefits from a collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic it would be Roy Orbison. During the course of his career and after his passing it was constantly noted that his transcendent vocal ability made him something of an anomaly in the world of pop and rock and that, in another life, he would have taken the classical music/opera world by storm. Soon, we'll all be able to experience that 'life' with the release of this project. It's more than an album release, it's the fulfilment of a prophecy in a very tangible way.''

Roy's sons Wesley (guitar), Roy Jr. (guitar) and Alex (drums) have provided instrumental backing on selected tracks, along with 10-month-old grandson Roy III (guitar, tambourine).

The album has been by co-produced by Don Reedman and Nick Patrick, who were also at the helm for the hugely successful albums' If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' and 'The Wonder of You: Elvis Presley with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra'.

It was recorded at Abbey Road Studios, Studio 2, in London - where Beatles album from 1964 on was made - while Roy's sons recorded their parts in Nashville at Black River Studios that was previously owned by their father.

'A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' tracklisting is as follows:

1) 'In Dreams'

2) 'Crying'

3) 'I'm Hurtin'

4) 'Oh, Pretty Woman'

5 'It's Over'

6) 'Dream Baby'

7) 'Blue Angel'

8) 'Love Hurts'

9) 'Uptown'

10) 'Mean Woman Blues'

11) 'Only the Lonely'

12) 'Running Scared'

13) 'I Drove All Night'

14) 'You Got It'

15) 'A Love So Beautiful'