Rowan Atkinson is set to reprise his role as Johnny English in the as-yet untitled third movie in the comedy spy franchise.

The 62-year-old actor-and-comedian - best known for his roles in 'Mr. Bean' and 'Blackadder' - is revisiting his comic character, a spoof of James Bond, for another instalment which is due to start shooting this year.

The original 2003 film 'Johnny English' also starred Ben Miller, John Malkovich and Natalie Imbruglia and was a box office hit.

The 2011 sequel 'Johnny English Reborn' starred Gillian Anderson, Daniel Kaluuya, Rosamund Pike and Dominic West and was once again a box office hit.

Based around a series of commercials which follows the MI7 spy who usually bumbles his way to victory mainly with the help of his sidekicks at the time or just pure luck.

Although a full cast has yet to be locked down or announced, pre-production has already begun and it is expected to hit cinemas in October 2018.

'Johnny English' isn't the only franchise which Atkinson could be set to revisit as he recently revealed he will never retire from playing 'Mr. Bean'.

He also said he thinks his friend and series co-creator, 'Love Actually' writer Richard Curtis, has come up with a ''very funny'' idea featuring his popular character - who first featured on TV 27 years ago - in his senior years.

Another one of Atkinson's most famous characters, Edmund Blackadder, could also be returning after co-star Sir Tony Robinson, who played hapless sidekick Baldrick, revealed the cast have been in talks.

He said recently: ''I do think a new series of 'Blackadder' is on the cards. I have spoken to virtually all the cast about this now.

''Expectations for a new series will be high because people not only remember the original; they remember who they were when it was on. It's a big danger.''