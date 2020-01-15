Rosie Perez still experiences days of feeling ''severely depressed''.

The 55-year-old actress has previously spoken at the abuse she experienced at the hands of her mother and the nuns who ran the children's home where she was largely raises, as well as being sexually assaulted by her half-brother and her troubled upbringing still has an impact on her life.

However, these days Rosie knows what to do to tackle her low periods.

She said: ''I suffer from chronic depression because of my childhood.

''I suffer from severe PTSD and most people, when they see me say, 'you're so strong, you're so resilient.' But there are days that I get down, there are days I still get severely depressed, but I've done my homework. I'm old enough and wise enough to know what I need to do to get out of it.

''I need to ask for help, and I move on, but I just don't want anyone to think that my life is just hunky dory. It still comes.''

Rosie recalled confiding in her 'Birds of Prey' co-star Margot Robbie but insisted she wasn't looking for support or sympathy.

She told the January issue of Glamour UK's digital magazine: ''I remember sharing with Margot that I had PTSD and she goes, 'Oh darling'. And I said, 'No, it's OK. I'm just saying if you see me in a mood, don't take it personally. It's just something I'm dealing with and I'll push through it. It's not your responsibility.' And she helped me, but it's not anyone else's responsibility. It's mine.''

The 'White Men Can't Jump' actress insists her career is a ''privilege'' so doesn't like to hear other people complaining instead of looking for solutions to their problems.

She said: ''You know, I have actress friends who just cry saying, 'I'm fat!' So then get a fat role. Why are you crying that you are fat? Go tell your manager, 'I'm fat, now are there any overweight roles for me?' Our job is to entertain the world, that is such a privilege and a gift. Sometimes that gift has sharp edges, so I think, 'OK, get a Band-Aid and move on!'''

Read the full interviews with Rosie and her 'Birds of Prey' co-stars at https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/birds-of-prey-cast-interview